PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officers are looking for a man after he used a counterfeit $100 bill for a $10.03 purchase at a chocolate shop.

According to the Port Washington Police Department, it happened on August 10 around 6:30 p.m. at The Chocolate Chisel.

The man is described as black, in his 20s, 5’10”, and around 175 lbs. The department reported he was wearing a white short sleeve shirt, light-colored pants, grey sneakers, white shoe laces, and a yellow band. He also wore a surgical mask.

Officers said a second suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Cousins within minutes of the Chocolate Chisel suspect.

If you know who this person is, the department urges you to contact the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611.