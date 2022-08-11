PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officers are looking for a man after he used a counterfeit $100 bill for a $10.03 purchase at a chocolate shop.

According to the Port Washington Police Department, it happened on August 10 around 6:30 p.m. at The Chocolate Chisel.

The man is described as black, in his 20s, 5’10”, and around 175 lbs. The department reported he was wearing a white short sleeve shirt, light-colored pants, grey sneakers, white shoe laces, and a yellow band. He also wore a surgical mask.

Officers said a second suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Cousins within minutes of the Chocolate Chisel suspect.

  • First suspect
  • First suspect
  • Second suspect

If you know who this person is, the department urges you to contact the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611.