FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a report of counterfeit bills at a gas station, the Fox Crossing Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest.

The Fox Crossing Police Department posted on its Facebook about an incident that happened on July 12 involving counterfeit bills. The reported incident happened at the 2005 Oneida Street Shell Gas Station.

The clerk was able to take pictures of a person of interest. There was no information on the number of bills that were passed.

Authorities are asking anyone who can help identify the person of interest is asked to call 920-231-8477.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details.