Counterfeit bills on the rise in northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The next time you reach for cash, you may want to take a closer look at your money.

The U.S. Secret Service has issued a nationwide alert to keep an eye out for counterfeit bills, its called Operation Quick Glance.

They are urging shoppers and business to take a quick look at their money before they put it into their pockets.

Counterfeiting is spreading, especially because of the rush of the holiday season.

U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge, Carey Dyer says “in 2019, there was about a $103.4 million dollars of counterfeit passed, of that 12 percent was just that counterfeit Chinese note money and the “for motion picture use” money.

Counterfeiters have already tried to pass fake money at Stadium View restaurant in Green Bay.

Assistant General Manager at Stadium View, Dalton Derenne says, “the most common one we’ve seen is the motion picture use money, and it actually says that right on the bill “for motion picture use only”. There are also a few other types we’ve seen like the bills where the presidents don’t match up at all.”

Dalton tells his staff to look at money carefully during their rush hour, “the biggest thing we preach is to slow down and really examine the bills cause we find counterfeiters really prey on those moments where everybody is running around like crazy.”

If you don’t want to end up with a pocket full of worthless money, the Secret Service says, “take a quick glance to look at the money. See if it says “replica”, has the Chinese lettering, or has “for motion picture use only”.

The Secret Service has images of what to look for when you check your cash on their website.