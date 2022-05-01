Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Wisconsin with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Door County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 630

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

#49. Lincoln County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 740

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

#48. Winnebago County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,010

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

#47. Lafayette County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 590

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

#46. Sauk County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,100

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

#45. Eau Claire County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,020

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

#44. Dunn County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,280

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

#43. Buffalo County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 390

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

#42. Manitowoc County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,430

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

#41. Grant County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,590

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

#40. Oneida County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 910

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

#39. Oconto County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,140

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

#38. Taylor County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 730

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

#37. Clark County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,580

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

#36. Pepin County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 240

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

#35. Chippewa County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,210

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

#34. Polk County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,460

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

#33. Monroe County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,860

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

#32. Shawano County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,410

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

#31. Waupaca County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,690

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

#30. Wood County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,550

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

#29. Kenosha County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 6,430

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

#28. Jackson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 740

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

#27. Barron County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,610

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

#26. Marquette County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 490

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

#25. Green Lake County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 700

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

#24. Richland County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 640

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

#23. Waushara County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 760

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

#22. Douglas County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,460

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

#21. Florence County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 110

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#20. Racine County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 7,790

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

#19. Rock County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 6,540

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

#18. Vernon County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,400

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#17. Crawford County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 600

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

#16. Vilas County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 660

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

#15. Price County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 440

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

#14. Rusk County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 550

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#13. Juneau County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,040

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

#12. Bayfield County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 510

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#11. Washburn County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 590

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

#10. Langlade County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 730

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

#9. Marinette County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,550

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

#8. Burnett County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 560

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#7. Milwaukee County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 48,330

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

#6. Ashland County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 730

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

#5. Sawyer County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 690

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

#4. Forest County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 390

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

#3. Iron County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 180

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

#2. Adams County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 660

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

#1. Menominee County

– Child food insecurity rate: 34.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 510

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

