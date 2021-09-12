Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Wisconsin

Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Wisconsin with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of population with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Oneida County

– Food insecurity rate: 8.8% (3,100 total)

— 19.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.0% (910 total)

— 2.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,503,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

#49. Brown County

– Food insecurity rate: 8.8% (22,900 total)

— 19.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.3% (8,300 total)

— 8.9% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $11,937,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05

#48. Manitowoc County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.0% (7,120 total)

— 17.4% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.8% (2,430 total)

— 1.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,693,000

— Cost per meal: $3.03

#47. Pepin County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.1% (660 total)

— 16.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (240 total)

— 6.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $358,000

— Cost per meal: $3.17

#46. Lincoln County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.1% (2,520 total)

— 16.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.3% (740 total)

— 2.1% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,313,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05

#45. Sauk County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.1% (5,820 total)

— 16.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.4% (2,100 total)

— 1.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,934,000

— Cost per meal: $2.95

#44. Portage County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.1% (6,440 total)

— 16.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.0% (1,780 total)

— 11.0% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,499,000

— Cost per meal: $3.18

#43. Taylor County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.2% (1,880 total)

— 15.6% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.1% (730 total)

— 3.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,011,000

— Cost per meal: $3.14

#42. Clark County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.3% (3,210 total)

— 14.7% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.5% (1,580 total)

— 6.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,700,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

#41. Shawano County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.3% (3,800 total)

— 14.7% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.0% (1,410 total)

— 9.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,723,000

— Cost per meal: $2.65

#40. Winnebago County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.3% (15,890 total)

— 14.7% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.3% (5,010 total)

— 2.1% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $8,609,000

— Cost per meal: $3.17

#39. Buffalo County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.4% (1,240 total)

— 13.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.6% (390 total)

— 0.0% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $698,000

— Cost per meal: $3.29

#38. Polk County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.4% (4,060 total)

— 13.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (1,460 total)

— 8.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,310,000

— Cost per meal: $3.33

#37. La Crosse County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.4% (11,070 total)

— 13.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.5% (2,940 total)

— 14.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,165,000

— Cost per meal: $3.26

#36. Racine County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.5% (18,600 total)

— 12.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (7,790 total)

— 17.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $9,580,000

— Cost per meal: $3.01

#35. Dunn County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.6% (4,290 total)

— 11.9% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.5% (1,280 total)

— 0.7% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,086,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

#34. Chippewa County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.6% (6,130 total)

— 11.9% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (2,210 total)

— 6.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,952,000

— Cost per meal: $2.82

#33. Waushara County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.7% (2,340 total)

— 11.0% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9% (760 total)

— 15.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,342,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

#32. Grant County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.7% (5,020 total)

— 11.0% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.9% (1,590 total)

— 2.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,434,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

#31. Kenosha County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.7% (16,310 total)

— 11.0% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.4% (6,430 total)

— 12.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $8,407,000

— Cost per meal: $3.01

#30. Waupaca County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.8% (5,020 total)

— 10.1% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.1% (1,690 total)

— 10.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,454,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

#29. Monroe County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.9% (4,520 total)

— 9.2% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.9% (1,860 total)

— 8.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,132,000

— Cost per meal: $2.76

#28. Eau Claire County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.9% (10,300 total)

— 9.2% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.4% (3,020 total)

— 1.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,708,000

— Cost per meal: $3.24

#27. Green Lake County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.0% (1,880 total)

— 8.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (700 total)

— 14.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $996,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

#26. Marquette County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.1% (1,550 total)

— 7.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (490 total)

— 13.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $796,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00

#25. Barron County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.1% (4,550 total)

— 7.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (1,610 total)

— 13.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,279,000

— Cost per meal: $2.93

#24. Wood County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.1% (7,390 total)

— 7.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.1% (2,550 total)

— 10.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,857,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05

#23. Jackson County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.3% (2,110 total)

— 5.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (740 total)

— 13.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,083,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00

#22. Rock County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.4% (16,810 total)

— 4.6% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.2% (6,540 total)

— 17.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $8,547,000

— Cost per meal: $2.97

#21. Richland County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.6% (1,840 total)

— 2.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9% (640 total)

— 15.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,008,000

— Cost per meal: $3.20

#20. Florence County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.7% (460 total)

— 1.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.0% (110 total)

— 16.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $237,000

— Cost per meal: $3.01

#19. Vernon County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.7% (3,270 total)

— 1.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.5% (1,400 total)

— 19.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,744,000

— Cost per meal: $3.12

#18. Crawford County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.8% (1,760 total)

— 0.9% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.1% (600 total)

— 24.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $874,000

— Cost per meal: $2.90

#17. Bayfield County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (1,650 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7% (510 total)

— 34.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $879,000

— Cost per meal: $3.12

#16. Washburn County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.1% (1,750 total)

— 1.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7% (590 total)

— 34.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $909,000

— Cost per meal: $3.04

#15. Vilas County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.2% (2,440 total)

— 2.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.4% (660 total)

— 26.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,557,000

— Cost per meal: $3.73

#14. Price County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.3% (1,520 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.7% (440 total)

— 28.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $777,000

— Cost per meal: $2.99

#13. Douglas County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.3% (4,890 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9% (1,460 total)

— 15.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,457,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

#12. Rusk County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.4% (1,610 total)

— 4.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.8% (550 total)

— 28.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $842,000

— Cost per meal: $3.06

#11. Burnett County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.4% (1,750 total)

— 4.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.8% (560 total)

— 42.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $898,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00

#10. Langlade County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.5% (2,200 total)

— 5.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7% (730 total)

— 34.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,119,000

— Cost per meal: $2.97

#9. Juneau County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.5% (3,060 total)

— 5.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (1,040 total)

— 34.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,807,000

— Cost per meal: $3.45

#8. Milwaukee County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.8% (112,270 total)

— 8.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (48,330 total)

— 44.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $58,249,000

— Cost per meal: $3.03

#7. Adams County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.0% (2,420 total)

— 10.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.5% (660 total)

— 54.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,234,000

— Cost per meal: $2.98

#6. Marinette County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.0% (4,840 total)

— 10.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (1,550 total)

— 38.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,321,000

— Cost per meal: $2.80

#5. Sawyer County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.6% (2,070 total)

— 15.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.6% (690 total)

— 47.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,071,000

— Cost per meal: $3.03

#4. Forest County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (1,200 total)

— 22.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.8% (390 total)

— 49.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $606,000

— Cost per meal: $2.95

#3. Iron County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (770 total)

— 23.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.5% (180 total)

— 54.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $435,000

— Cost per meal: $3.31

#2. Ashland County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (2,120 total)

— 24.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.2% (730 total)

— 45.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,195,000

— Cost per meal: $3.30

#1. Menominee County

– Food insecurity rate: 21.2% (970 total)

— 94.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 34.3% (510 total)

— 134.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $471,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84