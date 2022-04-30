Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
#30. Waupaca County
– Average commute time: 23.4 minutes
— #1,624 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.4% longer than state average
— 15.2% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (6.3%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.8%)
#29. Green County
– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes
— #1,604 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.9% longer than state average
— 14.9% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.6%)
#28. Dodge County
– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes
— #1,604 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.9% longer than state average
— 14.9% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4%)
#27. Shawano County
– Average commute time: 23.6 minutes
— #1,581 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.3% longer than state average
— 14.5% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7%)
#26. Ozaukee County
– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes
— #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.8% longer than state average
— 14.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 47.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.8%), carpooled (5.4%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.3%)
#25. Kewaunee County
– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes
— #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.8% longer than state average
— 14.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 48.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.9%)
#24. Rusk County
– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes
— #1,518 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.7% longer than state average
— 13.4% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 22.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.9%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (4.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (7.5%)
#23. Waukesha County
– Average commute time: 24 minutes
— #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.1% longer than state average
— 13.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5%)
#22. Walworth County
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.5% longer than state average
— 12.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 27.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.8%)
#21. Racine County
– Average commute time: 24.4 minutes
— #1,392 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.9% longer than state average
— 11.6% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (3.5%)
#20. Washington County
– Average commute time: 24.5 minutes
— #1,363 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.4% longer than state average
— 11.2% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (6%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4%)
#19. Washburn County
– Average commute time: 24.5 minutes
— #1,363 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.4% longer than state average
— 11.2% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 30.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.7%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.8%)
#18. Jefferson County
– Average commute time: 24.6 minutes
— #1,335 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.8% longer than state average
— 10.9% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 46.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)
#17. Buffalo County
– Average commute time: 25.2 minutes
— #1,205 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.5% longer than state average
— 8.7% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 32.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)
#16. Vernon County
– Average commute time: 25.3 minutes
— #1,186 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.0% longer than state average
— 8.3% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.8%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.6%)
#15. Lafayette County
– Average commute time: 25.4 minutes
— #1,167 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.4% longer than state average
— 8.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (7.6%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (9.4%)
#14. Richland County
– Average commute time: 26 minutes
— #1,044 longest among all counties nationwide
— 17.1% longer than state average
— 5.8% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (5.4%)
#13. Green Lake County
– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
— #1,031 longest among all counties nationwide
— 17.6% longer than state average
— 5.4% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 47.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.8%)
#12. Iowa County
– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.0% longer than state average
— 5.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.4%)
#11. Kenosha County
– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes
— #992 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.5% longer than state average
— 4.7% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 18.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (3.1%)
#10. Pierce County
– Average commute time: 26.4 minutes
— #974 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.9% longer than state average
— 4.3% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 23.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (4.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.9%)
#9. Oconto County
– Average commute time: 26.6 minutes
— #934 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.8% longer than state average
— 3.6% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.1%)
#8. Columbia County
– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes
— #916 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.3% longer than state average
— 3.3% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5%)
#7. Pepin County
– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes
— #903 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.7% longer than state average
— 2.9% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (9%)
#6. Waushara County
– Average commute time: 27 minutes
— #868 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.6% longer than state average
— 2.2% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.2%)
#5. St. Croix County
– Average commute time: 27.3 minutes
— #815 longest among all counties nationwide
— 23.0% longer than state average
— 1.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 7.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.7%)
#4. Adams County
– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— #724 longest among all counties nationwide
— 25.7% longer than state average
— 1.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.5%)
#3. Burnett County
– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— #577 longest among all counties nationwide
— 30.2% longer than state average
— 4.7% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.5%)
#2. Polk County
– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes
— #492 longest among all counties nationwide
— 32.9% longer than state average
— 6.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 18.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (8.6%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.2%)
#1. Marquette County
– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes
— #351 longest among all counties nationwide
— 39.2% longer than state average
— 12.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.4%)
