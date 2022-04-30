Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#30. Waupaca County

– Average commute time: 23.4 minutes

— #1,624 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.4% longer than state average

— 15.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (6.3%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.8%)

#29. Green County

– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes

— #1,604 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.9% longer than state average

— 14.9% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.6%)

#28. Dodge County

– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes

— #1,604 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.9% longer than state average

— 14.9% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4%)

#27. Shawano County

– Average commute time: 23.6 minutes

— #1,581 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.3% longer than state average

— 14.5% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7%)

#26. Ozaukee County

– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes

— #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.8% longer than state average

— 14.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.8%), carpooled (5.4%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.3%)

#25. Kewaunee County

– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes

— #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.8% longer than state average

— 14.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.9%)

#24. Rusk County

– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes

— #1,518 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.7% longer than state average

— 13.4% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 22.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.9%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (4.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (7.5%)

#23. Waukesha County

– Average commute time: 24 minutes

— #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.1% longer than state average

— 13.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5%)

#22. Walworth County

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.5% longer than state average

— 12.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 27.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.8%)

#21. Racine County

– Average commute time: 24.4 minutes

— #1,392 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.9% longer than state average

— 11.6% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (3.5%)

#20. Washington County

– Average commute time: 24.5 minutes

— #1,363 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.4% longer than state average

— 11.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (6%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4%)

#19. Washburn County

– Average commute time: 24.5 minutes

— #1,363 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.4% longer than state average

— 11.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.7%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.8%)

#18. Jefferson County

– Average commute time: 24.6 minutes

— #1,335 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.8% longer than state average

— 10.9% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)

#17. Buffalo County

– Average commute time: 25.2 minutes

— #1,205 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.5% longer than state average

— 8.7% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)

#16. Vernon County

– Average commute time: 25.3 minutes

— #1,186 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.0% longer than state average

— 8.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.8%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.6%)

#15. Lafayette County

– Average commute time: 25.4 minutes

— #1,167 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.4% longer than state average

— 8.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (7.6%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (9.4%)

#14. Richland County

– Average commute time: 26 minutes

— #1,044 longest among all counties nationwide

— 17.1% longer than state average

— 5.8% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (5.4%)

#13. Green Lake County

– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes

— #1,031 longest among all counties nationwide

— 17.6% longer than state average

— 5.4% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.8%)

#12. Iowa County

– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes

— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.0% longer than state average

— 5.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.4%)

#11. Kenosha County

– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes

— #992 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.5% longer than state average

— 4.7% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 18.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (3.1%)

#10. Pierce County

– Average commute time: 26.4 minutes

— #974 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.9% longer than state average

— 4.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (4.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.9%)

#9. Oconto County

– Average commute time: 26.6 minutes

— #934 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.8% longer than state average

— 3.6% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.1%)

#8. Columbia County

– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes

— #916 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.3% longer than state average

— 3.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 53.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5%)

#7. Pepin County

– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes

— #903 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.7% longer than state average

— 2.9% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (9%)

#6. Waushara County

– Average commute time: 27 minutes

— #868 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.6% longer than state average

— 2.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.2%)

#5. St. Croix County

– Average commute time: 27.3 minutes

— #815 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.0% longer than state average

— 1.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.7%)

#4. Adams County

– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes

— #724 longest among all counties nationwide

— 25.7% longer than state average

— 1.1% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.5%)

#3. Burnett County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes

— #577 longest among all counties nationwide

— 30.2% longer than state average

— 4.7% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.5%)

#2. Polk County

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

— #492 longest among all counties nationwide

— 32.9% longer than state average

— 6.9% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 18.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (8.6%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.2%)

#1. Marquette County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes

— #351 longest among all counties nationwide

— 39.2% longer than state average

— 12.0% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 56.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.4%)

