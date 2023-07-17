GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2023 Titletown Beats concert series is coming to an end with the country music band LANCO being announced as the final performance.

In a release, Titletown announced that LANCO will now join the likes of Flo Rida and Bryce Vine by performing in this year’s free summer concert series over by Lambeau Field.

LANCO is a multi-platinum-selling country band that broke out with their chart-topping album “Hallelujah Nights.”

The band is made up of five members and is known for their engaging live performances and their deep-rooted connection with fans.

Their music is being described as heart-pounding and soul-shaking and forges into new country music territory.

The free concert will take place on Friday, August 18, the day before the Green Bay Packers host the New England Patriots.

LANCO will start their performance around 7:30 p.m. on a stage set up on Ridge Road. Smoke Road Band, a 5-piece modern country cover band from Two Rivers, will open up the concert starting at 6 p.m.

Titletown says a full day of activities will precede the concert this month starting with Chalk of the Town in the morning. That will be followed by Acoustic Lunch at the 46 Below Patio at 11:30 a.m.

Other activities throughout the day will include Giant Games starting closer to noon and several food trucks will be available throughout the day.

Parking for the concert and the rest of the events during the day will be free in the Titletown and Lambeau Field parking lots. Attendees are being asked not to bring carry-in food, beverages, lawn chairs, or umbrellas.

For more information about the concert or other events being held at Titletoewn, click here.