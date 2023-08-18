TITLETOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – If you were in the area of Lambeau Field and Titletown on Friday night, you probably heard some country music.

That’s because the band ‘Lanco’ was in town for the final concert of the Titletown Beats concert series.

Local Five News caught up with the first fans who showed up to make sure they could get front row for the concert. Laura Duket, her husband, and two daughters showed up at 1:30 p.m.

They said they were huge ‘Lanco’ fans and were pumped when they found out that they would be performing at Titletown.

“They put a lot of heart into their songs and you can relate to some of the stuff they’re singing,” said Duket.

A country band from Two Rivers called ‘Smoke Road’ were the openers for ‘Lanco.’

“Being in the front row is like being in the heart of the concert because you can turn around and we’re all there for the same reason and that brings a lot of happiness,” said Duket.

Country music isn’t the only exciting thing happening in Titletown this weekend. The Packers play their first home preseason game on Saturday night against the Patriots.

There were lots of fans at the concert wearing green and gold.

“We’re feeling really good, great, it’s all go Pack go,” said Debra Skenandore. ‘They’re going to get it, I know it. Young team with lots of energy, they’re going to be great.”

Country concerts and Packer football, not a bad way to end the summer in Titletown.