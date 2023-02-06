WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Monday that country music icon, Trace Adkins will be closing out the fair on the main stage.

Adkins, known for his classic country and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, has multiple number-one hits like “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” and “Hillbilly Bone.”

Adkins will close out eleven nights of musical acts at the state fair on Sunday, August 13, at 6 p.m. All seating for the show is reserved with tickets going on sale Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $36 to $46 and will include admission to the fair for the day of the show if the tickets are purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Wisconsin State Fair website.