(WFRV) – Country music star Cody Johnson has added some new dates to his tour, which includes a stop here in Green Bay.

He will be playing at the Resch Center on November 12 at 7:30 p.m. with Randy Houser and Randall King.

Johnson recently released an 18-track album entitled Human, which is only his second album release after his debut Ain’t Nothin’ to It in 2019, which hit Number 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums and All-Genre Digital Sales Chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the Resch Center website, by phone at 800-895-0071, or at the box office at the Resch Center.