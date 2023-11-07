MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials announced Tuesday morning that country music superstar Kenny Chesney is bringing his “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” to Wisconsin.

According to a Facebook post from American Family Field and the Milwaukee Brewers, Kenny Chesney, along with the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Cracker will be performing on stage at American Family Field on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Officials say this is the sixth time Chesney will perform at American Family Field and the fifth time performing as the headliner.

“Kenny Chesney at American Family Field is quintessential summer in Milwaukee. He brings great energy and excitement, and packs the ballpark with a memorable performance every time. We are pleased he will be back to headline for the fifth time at American Family Field and look forward to an unforgettable show, alongside Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Cracker.” Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger

Exclusive presale tickets for the “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” stop in Milwaukee are scheduled to be available starting on Friday, November 10. Tickets to the public will officially go on sale on Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m.

Fans looking to attend the show can do so by purchasing their tickets by calling 414-902-400, going on the Brewers website, or visiting the American Family Field Ticket Office.

