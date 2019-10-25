Country USA 2020 lineup announced, Tickets on sale Nov. 1

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The planning for Country USA 2020 is already in full gear.

The full lineup, including the headlining acts for area’s largest country music festival, has officially been announced.

Headlining opening night on Thursday, June 25th is Toby Keith.

Little Big Town will headline Friday and Thomas Rhett will close out the festival on Saturday.

The star-studded list of acts filling out the weekend, set for June 25-27, has also been announced.

On the official website for the festival, artists like Chris Lane, Jimmie Allen, Brett Young, Cole Swindell, and Lauren Alaina are scheduled to take the mainstage.

Tickets and camping go on sale November 1 at 4 p.m.