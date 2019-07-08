County CE speed limit changing July 15

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The County CE speed limit will change from 55 to 45 mph Monday, July 15.

According to the county, the speed limit will be decreased on County CE starting 0.20 miles east of Railroad Street to County HH (DeBruin Road).

“After numerous engineering speed studies, discussions with local public officials and input during a public comment period, the speed limit is being lowered to increase safety by reducing the number and severity of crashes along this highly traveled highway,” says the Outagamie County Highway Department.

Portable message boards are being placed as a reminder during the week of July 8.