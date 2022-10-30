SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department will be reconstructing a section of CTH VV beginning on Monday, October 31.

Officials say that the section of CTH VV that will be closed is between Isaar Road and CTH Y in Seymour.

The project will lower the roadway profile to allow for wider paved surface and shoulder areas. The road will be pulverized, regarded, and replaced with new asphalt.

Anticipated completion isn’t expected until sometime next summer. Officials ask that drivers use WIS 55, CTH G, and CTH Y as a detour.

Local access will be maintained during the construction process.