HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – As part of the project that is expanding 11 miles of WIS 15 to four lanes, County MM will be shut down for 40 days.

According to WisDot, crews will be reconstructing County MM along this new alignment.

Drivers can expect County MM between Harris Way and Crestview Drive to be closed beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, July 11 for 40 consecutive days.

Both projects will increase safety, enhance economic development, and lower transportation costs in the region due to WIS 15 being such a busy commuter route between New London and the Fox Cities area.

For schedule information, traffic impacts, and detour maps, click here.