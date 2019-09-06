County music star Brantley Gilbert coming to Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — County music star favorite Brantley Gilbert will be coming to the Resch Center on Thursday, February 6th at 7:30 p.m.

The Fire’t Up Tour will feature his upcoming 15-song album, Fire & Brimstone, that will be released on October 4th.

Tickets are $40.25, $60.25 and $70.25 and are on sale Friday, September 20th at 11 a.m. at ReschCenter.com or at the Resch Center Ticket Star Box Office.

Gilbert will also be performing at the Fiserv Forum on February 8th. Tickets go on sale September 13th at 10 a.m.