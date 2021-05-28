LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

County road crash traps driver with severe injuries, Sheboygan Co. Sheriff’s respond

RHINE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash where someone was trapped inside a car.

According to a release, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road C and County Road AP in the Town of Rhine Friday.

Deputies believe a car was traveling east on County Road C and failed to stop at a stop sign, striking another car that was driving on County Road AP.

After the impact, the car traveling on County Road AP was trapped inside their car with severe injuries and was later transported by Theda Star to a hospital.

Everyone in the County Road C car was transported to St. Agnes Hospital via Orange Cross Ambulance with possible minor injuries.

