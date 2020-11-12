County Veterans Service Office helps those who served to navigate the benefits they are owed

Veterans are those in our country who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms and as a form of repayment for years of service they are given benefits through the Veterans Administration.

“The Outagamie County Veterans Service Office is a county entity. We’re accredited with the VA, we work with the VA but we do not work for the VA, we actually work for the taxpayers of Outagamie County and our job here is to serve the veterans and their families,” said David Holst.

David Holst is the Veteran’s Service Officer for Outagamie County and he said that every veteran’s service record is different so each person gets individualized treatment at his office.

“A lot of times I ask them ok so what do you need help with and then we’ll just start there because they have needs and sometimes they don’t know what to ask for so we’ll be asking a different question so we can maximize their benefits,” he said.

Filing that initial VA claim can be daunting for veterans who don’t know what benefits they qualify for let alone how to make a start on the paperwork. And that’s where the County Veterans Service Office comes to help any veteran that requests their assistance, at no charge to the veteran.

Holst said, “The common benefits would be compensation for an injury in service, perhaps maybe a pension for those in need of a pension, there’s educational benefits, we help people apply for VA healthcare, educational benefits may be Wisconsin GI bill, may be post 9/11 GI bill, we do so much more than just claim work here. There’s help with employment, there’s help with housing.”

The County Veterans Office can open doors for those that are having a difficult time cutting through the red tape, like Todd Smith, a local veteran.

“Well without the County Veteran Service Officers and their commitment and tenacity to assisting me in acquiring the benefits, because I had no idea what I was eligible for with anything, or even sometimes what some of my needs were…. but i’d have to say probably the biggest benefit was just getting me qualified initially,” said Smith.

Smith hopes other veterans will take that first step and contact their County Veterans Office for help.

“My suggestion would be don’t be afraid. I’ll tell you when I first reached out I was nervous. I can’t tell you how much I was nervous. These people are really here for you. I know just from working with Mr. Holst. He is so dedicated and he is so there for you,” said Smith. “He is the kind of person that really cares about helping other people and it shows. There’s no reason to be afraid whatsoever. Get in there and get qualified. Talk to your CVSO [County Veteran’s Service Officer] in your county and they are more than willing to help you out and be there for you.”