GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday a popular Brown County road will be closed through mid-August due to construction.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, work will begin Monday, April 18, to construct the County VV/County TS roundabout as part of the WIS 29/County VV interchange project in Brown County.

The closure is set to last until mid-August.

The closure will result in the following traffic impact:

County VV between County U and North Overland Road will be closed.

WisDOT officials say construction will include the creation of a grade-separated interchange at the intersection of WIS 29/County VV, including the connection and/or realignment of local roadways.

