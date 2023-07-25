(WFRV) – An Oconto man was charged after allegedly breaking into a residence in Brown County and claiming he was a warden and wanted a truck parked in the driveway.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 36-year-old Mark Ledet is facing two charges after allegedly breaking into a stranger’s house on July 22. On July 22 around 6 a.m., authorities were sent for a reported burglary in progress at a residence on Velp Avenue in Suamico.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a cowboy hat and he reportedly kicked in a service door to get into the home. Authorities say that it was not known how long he was inside the house.

The complaint says that the man told the homeowners he was a ‘warden’. Before authorities got to the scene the man had reportedly left the property.

Deputies were eventually able to find and contact the suspect, later identified as Ledet. One of the residents told authorities that they were woken up and found a man going through vehicles in the garage.

A child at the residence told one of the homeowners that there was a man who called himself ‘Barry’ that was just in the house and garage. When the homeowners went to the garage, they reportedly found a man in a cowboy hat going through a vehicle.

When asked why the man was in their house, he allegedly told them to relax and that he was a game warden. He allegedly told the homeowners that he was there for a truck in the driveway.

The man eventually started to walk away from the property and left. The homeowners said that some items were missing from the vehicle including cigarettes and some keys.

Authorities searched Ledet when he was detained and reportedly found gift girds, packs of cigarettes, a lighter and a container that reportedly smelled like marijuana.

A deputy got a message from a relative of Ledet saying that they were looking for him all night. The relative said that Ledet was gone from their home for a week and they had concerns over his mental health.

Ledet reportedly told authorities that he was calling the police all night to get them to check on the house that he allegedly broke into.

Ledet is charged with the following:

Burglary of a Building or Dwelling Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison

Theft Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Ledet was scheduled to appear in court on July 25 at 2 p.m. for his initial appearance. Arrest records show that he had a $5,000 signature bond that was paid.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.