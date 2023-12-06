GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple in Green Bay opened the doors to their new wedding venue.

For Serena and Chad Magnuson, the wedding industry is in their DNA, with Serena being a decorator for 20 years and Chad working in the catering industry. It was only natural to say “I do” to opening their own wedding venue.

Chad says, “I’ve never done something of this scale, so I’ve finished a basement at my old house, things like that, but walking into this was a wow factor. It was a challenge, but it was a fun one.”

The couple met while working for the same company, so they were no stranger to collaborating.

Serena says, “We’ve always worked really well together, so that wasn’t an issue. I know for a lot of people, that’s a hurdle, and it wasn’t.”

During the COVID pandemic, thousands of wedding venues nationwide struggled, but now 3 years out, the Magnusons are excited to bring the Stonewood Event and Conference Center to the Green Bay community.

“Whether it be their wedding or anniversaries or anybody that comes in here, they’re going to experience a fun time with warmth, elegance, and class. To see people happy I think is awesome,” Serena says.

Stonewood is located at 850 Kepler Drive in Green Bay. The venue is booked out for weddings through 2025, but it is still taking reservations for other events.