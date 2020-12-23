GARY, Ind. (AP) — A cousin of a murder suspect who escaped earlier this month from a security company’s transport van in northwest Indiana has been charged with assisting a criminal after authorities say he tried to collect money for his fugitive relative.
Lake County prosecutors allege in a probable cause affidavit that 22-year-old Antorries Brown posed as his cousin, Leon Taylor while communicating with an undercover officer on Facebook and asked the officer to send him money so he could “make a move.”
Taylor escaped Dec. 14 in Gary from a Green Bay, Wisconsin, security company’s van as he was being extradited to Lake County from Texas.
- Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
- Wisconsin adds 69 new COVID-19 related deaths, total cases over 460,000
- Oshkosh Hazmat team called for incident in Neenah
- Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant employee convicted of falsifying records
- Cousin of escaped murder suspect transported by Green Bay company, charged