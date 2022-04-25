GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Cousins Subs location near a popular intersection on Green Bay’s west side has permanently closed.

According to company officials, the West Mason Street and Packerland Drive location is now permanently closed. Construction did start on another location on East Mason, back in November. A sign posted on the building’s window says the East Mason location is scheduled to open in May 2022.

With the closure of the West Mason location, that only leaves two that are currently open in Brown County. There is a location on Ramada Way in Green Bay and one on Mountain Bay Drive in Pulaski.

There was no information on the reason for the closure. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.