GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cousins Subs presented checks totaling more than $3,500 to Green Bay Preble and Green Bay East High School as the result of a friendly fundraising competition.

The winning school was decided based on the respective date that generated a higher sales total at the store. Preble was crowned the winner with more than $3,700 in total sales on their fundraising day of November 12.

“At Cousins Subs, we are committed to giving back the communities we call home,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs.

Green Bay East came in second with more than $3,300 in total sales on their fundraising date of November 19.

As the winning school, Green Bay Preble received 60% of its sales, totaling a $2,200 donation to the Preble Parent Network. As the runner-up, East received 40% of its sales, totaling a $1,300 donation to East High School.

“We were thrilled with the turnout of this friendly competition and congratulate both schools on their participation and passion to make it better within their schools,” added McCoy.