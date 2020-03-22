Cousins Subs offers free delivery services through March

WAUKESHA, WI – APRIL 03: Republican Presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R) and U.S. Rep Paul Ryan (L) (R-WI) hand out sandwiches to supporters at Cousins Subs on April 3, 2012 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Mitt Romney makes one more appeal to voters on primary day in Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cousins Subs announce updates to their food services on Sunday morning.

Cousins Subs says they are offering curbside pickup, a drive-thru at select locations, and free delivery through the end of the month.

The establishment is asking customers who are placing an order for curbside pickup to provide their vehicle make, model, and color.

Cousins Subs is also asking customers to call the Cousins Subs location they placed their curbside pickup order through when picking up their order.

The organization says when the order is ready, a Cousins Subs crew member will walk it out to the customer.

To ensure the health and safety of customers and crew members Cousins Subs states they will not accept cash payments and customers must pay for their order via credit card.

Cousins Subs states customers can place their order for curbside pickup online at www.cousinssubs.com, through the Cousins Subs mobile app, or by calling a participating Cousins Subs location.

