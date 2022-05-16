GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A known Wisconsin sub shop opened another set of doors at a new location on the east side of Green Bay on Monday.

Cousins Subs, along with the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its newest location on East Mason Street.

The new stand-alone store features key elements from Cousins Subs’ prototype store and those in attendance were catered with party boxes of subs and cookies, alongside cheese curds, fries, and shakes.

“We are thrilled to reinvest in the Green Bay community,” said Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs said. “Our prototype stores have seen tremendous success and we look forward to offering a more convenient experience for our guests while still providing the same, great product they know and love.”

Cousins Subs new location is on East Mason Street in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

While Cousins Subs already had locations in Green Bay, officials believed that the market was still in need of a new location on the east side.

“Investing in this state everywhere is important to us, The Green Bay market in particular. We just see an opportunity here in the Green Bay market. We look at everything from population density, to commitment, to the type of product and food that people enjoy. We feel we fit that very well with our grill-ordered cheesesteaks and our deli-fresh subs,” said vice president of marketing, Justin McCoy.

Over the past month, Cousins Subs has opened three free-standing drive-thru locations including the one here in Green Bay. The company plans on opening another one in Stevens Point later this year.

“The future of our brand will feature the prototype units we have reinvested in corporately,” Ferguson said. “It’s a strategy we not only believe in but that we’ve also invested in heavily corporately. We are seeking franchise partners who also see the value, growth potential, and opportunity to help us grow the brand in our home state.”

For more information about the Wisconsin-based sub shop, click here.