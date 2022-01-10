Covey Connects makes blankets to help the homeless community stay warm

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Covey Connects and Day by Day Warming Shelter are partnering to get more blankets to those in need.

Covey Connects will join with a group of volunteers and create fleece tie blankets for the shelter. The organization focuses on helping those with disabilities and part of their community outreach is helping local organizations. Their mission is made possible through community support. For their blanket project, people can go to their website and help by donating.

Day by Day Warming Shelter is open October thru April and provides housing for those in need. The shelter provides necessary supplies and provides guests with resources like job development.

The Fleece Tie Blanket project gets underway on Wednesday, Jan. 12th at the Covey office. People can donate supplies or money to help with their project. For more information on the shelter, you can visit their website.