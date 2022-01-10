FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Covey Connects makes blankets to help the homeless community stay warm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Covey Connects and Day by Day Warming Shelter are partnering to get more blankets to those in need.

Covey Connects will join with a group of volunteers and create fleece tie blankets for the shelter. The organization focuses on helping those with disabilities and part of their community outreach is helping local organizations. Their mission is made possible through community support. For their blanket project, people can go to their website and help by donating.

Day by Day Warming Shelter is open October thru April and provides housing for those in need. The shelter provides necessary supplies and provides guests with resources like job development.

The Fleece Tie Blanket project gets underway on Wednesday, Jan. 12th at the Covey office. People can donate supplies or money to help with their project. For more information on the shelter, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah's Chevalier Emery