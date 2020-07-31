COVID-19 cases may have Green Bay School District students starting the year learning from home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Area Public School District has released its recommended plan for the school year this fall. And a spike in COVID cases may have students starting the year learning from home.

A month from now the school year begins in the Green Bay Area Public School District. And because of a spike in COVID cases in Brown County, there’s a good chance the district’s 21,000 students might start this school year the same way they ended the last.

“The one we’re recommending is the off-site model which would have most of our students in a virtual environment,” said Superintendent Steve Murley.

That recommendation is contained in a 40-page plan called “GBAPS Forward – Reimagining School.” But Superintendent Murley says the district’s goal remains, to return kids to the classroom.

“That’s where teaching and learning takes place most effectively and certainly that’s our end goal,” Murley said.

The district has proposed three models for learning, On-site, but only if the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate is low. Off-site or virtual when data shows it’s unsafe for students and staff to be in a classroom and blended, when five percent or less of statewide COVID tests come back positive over a 14-day period.

“A five percent threshold for positive test results gets us to the point where there is a low enough risk of community spread, that it is safe to start bringing our students back,” Murley said.

Murley says the district has been weighing the impact each learning model will have on students and their families. He acknowledges off-site learning is problematic.

“It’s hard on our teachers and students, it’s hard on our parents and our family in the community and we don’t make this recommendation lightly,” Murley said. “We got to the point where we just didn’t feel it was safe to bring either our students or staff back in, with the current status of virus spread in the community.”

And until cases decrease Murley says it’s best to keep kids at home, learning virtually,staying safe.

Monday the School Board will vote on which model the district should implement to begin the 2020-21 school year.