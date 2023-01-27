FRIDAY, 1/27/2023, 2:14 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,739,882 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 14,144 COVID-19 deaths.

Today’s Total Jan. 20 Total Total Positive Cases 1,739,882 1,736,262 (+3,620) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,489 (61.8%) 3,606,760 (61.8%) Updated Booster 1,120,823 (19.2%) 1,107,066 (19.0%) COVID-19 Deaths 14,144 14,071 (+73) Ever Hospitalized 70,551 70,268 (+283) COVID-19 Data from January 27, 2023.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 463 patients. Of those, 66 are in an ICU. Of the hospitalized suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, 5.4% are on ventilators.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Hospital Capacity as of January 24, 2023.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is reporting two counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. Neither is located in northeast Wisconsin.

Six counties in the state of Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. None of them are located in northeast Wisconsin.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels as of January 27, 2023.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

