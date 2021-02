FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, vehicles line up as people wait for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center in Phoenix. Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, reported a triple-digit number of additional COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row along with more than 7,200 additional known cases and another record high of virus-related hospitalizations. The state has the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the country, with one person of every 119 people in the state being diagnosed in the past week. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton has announced extended availability at their COVID-19 testing site.

The Wisconsin National Guard (WING) COVID-19 testing site at the Reid Municipal Golf Course is now open for children as young as 1 year old to get tested.

The testing site was moved from the Fox Cities Exhibition Center to the golf course so that the Exhibition Center could be used to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

The site is open Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.