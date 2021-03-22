GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

COVID-19 testing site closing at Brown Co. Fairgrounds, others in area staying open

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health is making some changes to COVID-19 testing in the Greater Green Bay area.

Starting Monday, March 29, COVID-19 testing will be provided at four locations:

  • Prevea Howard Health Center, 2793 Lineville Rd. in Howard
  • Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center, 2502 S. Ashland Ave. in Ashwaubenon
  • Prevea East Mason Health Center, 3021 Voyager Dr. in Green Bay
  • Prevea Washington Street Health Center, 102 N. Washington St. in Green Bay

They will also be closing the testing site at the Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere, the last testing day will be Sunday, March 28.

Prevea locations in Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto Falls, Shawano and Sheboygan will continue testing.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be made online or by calling  (920) 272-3540.

