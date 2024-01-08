APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – COVID-19 wastewater concentration data shows that traces of the virus hit its highest level in nearly two years, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s dashboard.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. I think the cases have been on the rise since September-ish last year,” ThedaCare pediatrician Dr. Abby Smolcich said. “It’s cooler out now; more viruses tend to thrive at cooler temperatures, and so they’re just more prevalent this time of year.”

The holiday season peaked at 271.8 million gene copies on Dec. 22, 2022. A year later, on Dec. 2023, the gene copies recorded ballooned even higher, to 727.4 million, which was the highest since Jan. 10, 2022, when 844.3 million were recorded.

There have also been large dips in the gene copy data. The lowest point was July 7, 2023, with 7.8 million gene copies. But since the fall, there has been a rapid acceleration of COVID-19 gene copies in wastewater, and while there are seasonal ups and downs with transmission rates, health experts say that it is always important to do what you can to protect yourself and others.

“I think we’re kind of at that place where this is what we’re going to see and what we’re going to expect,” Appleton Health Department health officer Dr. Charles Sepers said. “Overall, we strongly suggest that people get their boosters. And it’s really important anytime that people are following good hand hygiene, and good cough etiquette, all public health 101.”

Smolcich emphasizes that good hygiene at home and in public is the best protection in addition to vaccines.

“[Vaccines] are super important, not only to protect yourself from current strains but also to protect those around you, especially people that may not be able to get vaccinated for various reasons,” she said. “Washing your hands, cleaning surfaces in your home and in your workplace, masking is really important when you’re not feeling well, and even sending your kids to school masked if they’re not feeling well. I think if kids have fevers or parents have fevers, that’s a definite stay home.”

The last recorded COVID-19 wastewater data for Appleton was taken on Jan. 1, 2024, at 138.1 million gene copies. While the spike may be tapering off, Smolcich says that there is a chance it climbs to even higher than it was.

“I don’t know that we’ve even really hit the peak yet of these respiratory illnesses, so we might see even more cases over the next several weeks.”