COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at Appleton Public Library, Health Department announces

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Appleton Public Health Department will continue COVID-19 vaccines at the Appleton Public Library.

On Tuesday, June 1, the APHD announced that while the Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic ended on May 27, the library’s clinic is still accepting appointments through July.

The clinic will offer both Pfizer vaccines, which have been approved for 12-year-old children and older, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

First Pfizer dose, and Johnson & Johnson dose, appointments can be scheduled for the following dates:

  • June 8, 3-6 p.m.
  • June 9, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
  • June 22, 3-6 p.m.
  • July 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • August 4, 3-6 p.m.

Second-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments will be scheduled at your first appointment for two weeks in advance or 21 days from your first appointment.

Eligible candidates for either vaccine can book appointments online or by calling APHD at (920) 832-6499.

