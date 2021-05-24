COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bay Port High School to be held in June

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Howard-Suamico School District is welcoming students, families, and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic.

The school district is working with Prevea Health to distribute the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to people in the area. You do not need to be a Prevea member to receive the vaccine.

The Clinic will be located at Bay Port High School, 2710 Lineville Road, Green Bay.

The first dose will be administered Saturday, June 5, between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second injection will be scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals who are 12 to 15 years of age must have a parent or guardian present for both doses. 16 and 17-year-old kids also required to have parent or guardian consent to receive the vaccination but can bring a signed consent form to the clinic.

To schedule an appointment, call (1-833) 344-4373 or check Prevea’s website.

There is no cost for the vaccine and immigration status is not needed. Translation device will be available.