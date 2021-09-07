COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fox River Mall will stay in operation until December

OUTAGAMIE Co., Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, September 7, the Outagamie County Public Health Division announced that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fox River Mall will be staying in operation for a little bit longer.

The clinic is a joint project between the Wisconsin National Guard and the County’s Public Health Division. The Clinic will now be in operations until December 15.

The clinic, which is located within the mall, has already delivered more than 600 vaccines for eligible candidates, meaning anyone who is 12-and-older. Outagamie County Public Health Officer/Manager Natalie Vandeveld expresses the urgency of community members getting vaccinated, especially as schools are returning to in-person. She says “we appreciate their continued support of our efforts alongside the Wisconsin National Guard and having an extension of this clinic will allow an opportunity for individuals to become vaccinated.”

Officials want to remind those who are interested in utilizing the Fox River Mall Clinic about some important details individuals need to be made aware of. The actual Clinic is located inside the mall near the food court and Scheels. Walk-in appointments will begin again on Thursday, September 9. The Clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on selected dates. The vaccines are completely free and no ID is necessary to receive them.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Outagamie County website. The Fox River Mall Clinic will resumes operations beginning Thursday, September 9, and runs until Wednesday, December 15.