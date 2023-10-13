MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Madison have provided an update on the deadly shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead on Tuesday night.

Madison Police say they’re currently searching for five people directly involved in Tuesday night’s deadly shooting at Harmony at Grandview Commons.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle, believed to be a Lexus SUV, pull into the east side apartment complex around 8:30 p.m. Four individuals inside the Lexus SUV got out of the vehicle and immediately opened fire while one remained inside.

“They fired round after round, not caring for who or what they may strike,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a Wednesday afternoon media briefing. “It was a cowardly act of violence.”

Officers explained that nearly 50 rounds were fired during the deadly shooting. After arriving on the scene, they found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were rendered, but she ended up dying at a nearby hospital.

Two 14-year-old males also showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One has been treated and released. The other, as of Wednesday afternoon, is still receiving care and is considered stable.

Another 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound, otherwise known as a superficial (surface) injury where the upper skin layer was damaged by friction.

Multiple homes in the area were reportedly hit by flying bullets. Two of the homes were occupied by children and families.

Officers are still trying to figure out why this shooting happened and if the teens were targeted victims. Still frames from the surveillance video gathered at the scene show the suspects and the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle involved or the suspects is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 immediately.

All of the victims lived in the area and were students within the Madison Metropolitan School District. The teenager who died was a sophomore at East High School.

Officers are providing extra patrols around East and La Follette High Schools and Whitehorse Middle Schools as a precautionary measure.

At this time, there are no known retaliation plans or threats against other students.