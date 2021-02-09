LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Cows at a local dairy farm keeping warm in the cold weather

KEWAUNEE, Wis.(WFRV)- Below zero forecasts are common here in Wisconsin, and the cold weather can cause issues for humans as well as animals. Local 5’s Eric Richards traveled to Kewaunee’s Schleis Dairy Farm to see how the cows and calves are handing the freezing conditions.

Ryan and Tasha Schleis are fourth generation owners of Schleis Dairy. They say that planning for the winter season starts a year in advance. “You have to get ready to be ready,” said Ryan Schleis. There is a level of planning and organization that goes into farming in general. “We have our cows in enclosed barn structures that keep them comfortable,” said Ryan. Adult cows have a body temperature of over 100 degrees naturally.

The calves on the other hand can get cold, so they are outfitted with sweaters. “The sweaters keep them warm,” said Tasha Schleis. All of the animals are given warm water to drink which also keeps them toasty. “We also give feed them three times a day, and supply them with enough protein which also helps keep them warm,” said Tasha.

