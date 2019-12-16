Coyote found wandering in Kaukauna neighborhood

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Kaukauna Police Department says they’ve received several calls regarding a coyote walking through yards in the 2100 block of Olde County Circle.

Police say the animal has been behaving abnormally, approaching houses and showing no aggression towards the residents or officers. Police believe the animal may be sick or hurt.

On their Facebook page, the department says they’ve made a few attempts at dealing with the problem, but they say their tools are limited when it comes to wild animals.

Kaukauna Police told Local 5 that the DNR will be assisting in catching the coyote.

Officials urge the public to remain distant from the coyote. Even though it has not shown aggression, they ask residents to keep their distance and not attempt to feed it. They also suggest residents take a quick look around their yard before going outside or letting their pets out. Officers say to check under any overhangs and behind and under patio furniture.

If anyone sees the coyote, they are urged to contact police.