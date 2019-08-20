Coyotes spotted in Kiel, police say no cause for concern

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Kiel Police are keeping residents informed amid coyote sightings in the community.

In a Facebook post, Kiel PD says coyotes have been seen in the 400 Block of 6th Street (near the Kiel Marsh), near Sisson Park, and near Cemetery Road.

Officers say coyotes are not new to the Kiel community, especially this time of year as they begin exploring new areas for rodents and rabbits.

Though more often than not coyotes will run away from people, it’s important to leave them alone.

If a coyote gets aggressive police are asking that you call 9-1-1 and to yell or throw something near the coyote to scare it away.