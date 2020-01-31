Craft brewery tax break extended for another year

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Craft breweries are breathing a sigh of relief after a tax break, which was set to expire soon, gets extended for another year.

Since 2017, breweries have benefitted from a policy that reduces taxation on every barrel produced. The policy lowers the amount from $7 to just $3.50.

Local 5 spoke with Noble Roots Brewing Company, who said they were very happy to see both sides of the aisle come together to support small businesses.

“That money allows us to continue to reinvest in the business and spend more dollars in our community,” said Alex Falish of Noble Roots, “You know, we can continue to grow. We can add in more tanks. We can pay our employees more. It’s just really good to continue to reinvest.”

The bill would make the tax break permanent was originally introduced by Representative Ron Kind (D-La Crosse).