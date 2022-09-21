GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 9th annual Craftoberfest, sponsored by Festival Foods, is happening this upcoming Saturday, October 8, at the Resch Center.

This event will feature hundreds of craft beers, wines, and other spirits, and is the biggest craft beverage sampling event in Northeast Wisconsin. Any people attending must be 21 years or older, and will receive a sampling glass with unlimited samples available with the purchase of a ticket.

General admission tickets are $45, and first-call tickets are $60. There are also tickets available for any designated drivers: General admission DD tickets are $13, and first-call DD tickets are $23.

First-call tickets are slightly more, but get you in the door an extra hour early with samples of more feature items from vendors. First callers can arrive at 2 p.m., whereas general admission goers can enter starting at 3 p.m. The event ends at 6 p.m.

Some other fun things to do while enjoying your craft beverage:

The Natural Talent Polka Band will be playing live music!

Green Bay Axe will have their axe throwing lanes!

Offerings from local food trucks will be available for purchase!

Sam Adams Stein Hoisting competition

Level-Up Beard Company is back for another year of its exciting beard competition! Categories include: Best mustache, partial beard, full beard, and ladies (get creative!)

Event t-shirts will be for sale again!

Photo booth

For more information on Craftoberfest, click here.