GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The inaugural Craftoberfest is coming to the Resch Expo Complex this weekend. The event was previously known as the Northeast Wisconsin Craft Beer Festival.

Craftoberfest will unlimited samples of over 200 variety craft beverages. The event has expanded to include more distilleries and wineries in the area.

The event will be full of activities and entertainment. They will be hosting a beard competition, Sam Adams Stein Hoisting Competition, and axe throwing. People can also support our local VFW by purchasing a pretzel necklace at the event; all proceeds will go to our veterans.

Tickets are still available, you can purchase them online or at the door. Craftoberfest begins Saturday, October 9th at 3pm.