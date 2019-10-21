Craig’s Piggly Wiggly in Algoma to close after nearly 20 years of business

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) — Craig’s Piggly Wiggly in Aloma will permanently close its doors by the end of November this year.

Craig’s made the announcement last week Friday on Facebook, saying “We would like to thank all of our customers for their years of loyalty.”

According to the Algoma Area Chamber, they received an official message from Craig’s stating Craig himself has decided to retire after nearly 20 years of business.

“The Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the Craig’s Piggly Wiggly family for their exceptional service to our community and wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” the Chamber said Monday.

Starting Monday, October 21, everything in the store is 10% off.