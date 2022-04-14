Crandon International Raceway sold, no longer a non-profit

CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Crandon International Raceway has new owners and has switched to a for-profit business.

Crandon International Raceway announced that its facility and assets have been bought by longtime Track President Cliff Flannery. The 400+ acre track is located in Forest County and has hosted some of the biggest off-road races since opening in 1984.

The purchase was officially finalized on March 28, and the raceway will switch to a for-profit business instead of a Wisconsin 501c3 non-profit. The newly-formed Crandon Off-Road Entertainment LCC now owns the raceway, but the recently-formed Crandon Motorsports LLC will handle the creation, execution and promotion of all events.

Crandon International Raceway is made up of:

1.75-mile short-course off-road track

Over 2,100 designated grass camping sites

Modern grandstand and hospitality facility

Corporate hospitality suites

Trap range

VIP center and office

In 2021, the yearly Polaris World Championship Off-Road Races drew a record crowd of just under 65,000 people. The track also hosts June’s Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run.

It was mentioned in the release that the sale will give the track’s longstanding Board of Directors time to enjoy family and retirement from day-to-day operations. One of the factors of the purchase is keeping the raceway locally owned.

Photo courtesy of Crandon International Raceway

“This small but very faithful community, and our hard-working staff, have spent the better part of our collective lives building Crandon International literally by hand. After 53 years it was time to make a change on how we operate and do business. I am proud of where we have come, and also what we have achieved. Considering the success of the past six or seven years, our future looks better than ever,” said Flannery.

Officials say that Tina Kulaf will remain in her role of managing the track’s business operation. Marty Fiolka and his California-based TRG Rennsport group will continue their roles in event promotion and execution, sponsorship, marketing, content and public relations.

Season camping and grandstand reservations as well as additional information can be found on their website.