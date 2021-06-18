FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 at County U near Wrightstown cleared, lanes back open

Jun 18, 2021 6:07 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says the crash is now cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open.

Original: Crash affects left lanes going north on I-41 at County U near Wrightstown

Jun 18, 2021 4:48 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has affected the left lane going north on I-41 at County U near Wrightstown.

According to WisDOT, the estimated closure will last up to an hour.

The Outagamie County Sheriffs Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

