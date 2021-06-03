FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Crash at County JJ on WIS 15 near Hortonville closes all lanes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WisDOT

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Outagamie County is causing road closures going east and west on WIS 15 near Hortonville from North Road to County JJ.

According to WisDOT, all lanes will be blocked for more than 2 hours as the crash gets cleared.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is at the scene. They say drivers can take these alternate routes:

  • Westbound traffic can go north on North Rd, then west on CTH JJ back to HWY 15.
  • Eastbound traffic can revert this route.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records