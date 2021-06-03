Crash at County JJ on WIS 15 near Hortonville closes all lanes

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Outagamie County is causing road closures going east and west on WIS 15 near Hortonville from North Road to County JJ.

According to WisDOT, all lanes will be blocked for more than 2 hours as the crash gets cleared.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is at the scene. They say drivers can take these alternate routes:

Westbound traffic can go north on North Rd, then west on CTH JJ back to HWY 15.

Eastbound traffic can revert this route.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.