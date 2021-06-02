FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crash at River Bend Drive cleared, all lanes on WIS 96 near Kaukauna back open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says all the lanes of traffic are back open on WIS 96 after the Wisconsin State Patrol cleared a crash at River Bend Drive.

No information has been released for the cause of the accident.

Original: Crash at River Bend Drive closes all lanes on WIS 96 near Kaukauna

Jun 2, 2021 4:33 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 96 in Outagamie County is causing road closures going east and west near Kaukauna at River Bend Drive.

According to WisDOT, the lanes will be blocked for an estimated 2 hours as the crash gets cleared.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is at the scene.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records