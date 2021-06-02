UPDATE: Crash at River Bend Drive cleared, all lanes on WIS 96 near Kaukauna back open

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says all the lanes of traffic are back open on WIS 96 after the Wisconsin State Patrol cleared a crash at River Bend Drive.

No information has been released for the cause of the accident.

Original: Crash at River Bend Drive closes all lanes on WIS 96 near Kaukauna

Jun 2, 2021 4:33 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 96 in Outagamie County is causing road closures going east and west near Kaukauna at River Bend Drive.

According to WisDOT, the lanes will be blocked for an estimated 2 hours as the crash gets cleared.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is at the scene.

