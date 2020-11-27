UPDATE: Crash blocking all lanes of I-41 northbound near Fond du Lac cleared

FRIDAY 11/27/2020 4:02 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash blocking all northbound lanes of I-41 north of Fond du Lac has been cleared, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Shortly before announcing that this crash had been cleared, WisDOT released a second report of an accident on I-41 northbound at Town Line Road.

There is no word yet on whether these reports are for the same crash or separate incidents.

WisDOT reports another crash on I-41 north of Fond du Lac

FRIDAY 11/27/2020 3:53 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Another crash on I-41 northbound just north of Fond du Lac is causing traffic delays.

Authorities say crews are continuing to respond to a crash causing a full lane closure of I-41 northbound at County C.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting a second crash on I-41 northbound at Town Line Road, south of the initial crash.

The right lane of I-41 northbound at Town Line is now closed.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Crash blocking I-41 northbound near Fond du Lac

FRIDAY 11/27/2020 2:39 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash north of Fond du Lac on I-41 has blocked all lanes of northbound traffic.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash, near County N, is expected to be cleared in about two hours.

Traffic is being diverted off at County N, north onto Ridge Rd/Black Oak School Road to HWY 26 and then back onto I-41.

No other details are available at this time.