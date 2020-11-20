UPDATE: Crash blocking 3 lanes of I-41 in Appleton cleared

FRIDAY 11/20/2020 9:07 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash blocking three lanes of I-41 southbound in Appleton has been cleared.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported three lanes of I-41 at College Avenue were blocked at around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

No additional details are available at this time.

FRIDAY 11/20/2020 8:46 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is blocking three lanes of traffic on I-41 soutbound at the College Avenue exit.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews will have the scene cleared in about an hour.

No other details are immediately available.