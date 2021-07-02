Crash blocks all lanes going north on I-41 at WIS 15 in Outagamie Co.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic for people driving north on I-41 at Hwy 15 (Northland Avenue) in Outagamie County near Appleton.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all lanes are blocked going north and the estimated time it will take for traffic to go back to normal will be over two hours.

I-41 @ WIS 47

I-41 @ County A (Lyndale Rd)

I-41 North CLOSED beyond Northland Ave to Richmond St

Additionally, all northbound on-ramps from Hwy 15 to Hwy 47 are also closed.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.